Assam CM bets on ‘record-breaking’ NDA win, says results will surprise all

Guwahati, Mar 23: With candidates across party lines filing nominations on the final day of the process, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, expressed confidence in the BJP-led alliance’s prospects, asserting that the electoral outcome would be “record-breaking” and “unprecedented”.

Speaking in Nagaon, while participating in the nomination filing of AGP working president Keshab Mahanta, Sarma refrained from putting a number to the expected tally but said the results would “surprise everyone”.

“This time we will secure record-breaking seats. I don’t want to mention numbers, but the electoral results will surprise all. Let us wait till April 9,” the Chief Minister said.

He also underscored the unity within the BJP-AGP alliance, noting that both Mahanta and AGP president Atul Bora are filing their nominations, and expressed confidence of a joint victory.

“I met Keshab Mahanta in Kaliabor, and it is certain that BJP and AGP together will secure victory for him,” Sarma added.

In Bokakhat, where he attended the nomination filing of Bora, Sarma made a welfare pitch centred on education.

“From now on, parents need not worry about the education of their children. It will be our responsibility to bear all expenses, from school to university,” he said.

Echoing the alliance’s strength, Bora said multiple regional allies, including Takam Mising Porin Kébang (TMPK) and Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK), were backing the BJP-AGP-led front.

“Under the leadership of the BJP, we are moving forward unitedly,” Bora said.

BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu, preparing to file his nomination from Dhemaji, said he began the day with prayers while seeking public support.

“Every election is challenging, and we must form the government again. It is an important responsibility for both the state and the nation,” Pegu said.

Highlighting the party’s governance record, he added, “We have transformed Assam into a state with 45% growth. Various identity-based movements have been addressed, and the BJP has brought all communities under one roof with a vision for a secure Assam.”

Pegu also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Dhemaji region on April 1 for a large joint event at Gogamukh, covering multiple constituencies including Dhemaji, Jonai, Sisiborgaon, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur and Majuli.

Meanwhile, BJP’s top brass are fanning out across the state, accompanying NDA candidates. Sarma said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is attending filings in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, while MoS Pabitra Margherita is present in Naharkatia and Titabar.

With top leaders fanning out across constituencies and alliance partners projecting unity, the BJP-led front is set to intensify its campaign by launching the second phase of the "Jana Aashirwad Yatra" from Monday evening.