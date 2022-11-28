Assam CM appeal students to refrain from ragging

Guwahati, Nov 28: After a student was injured amid alleged harassment in Dibrugarh University, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed the students to refrain from ragging,

The CM also tweeted about the incident "A student of the Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped from the second floor of the university's hostel building due to ragging. The incident occurred on Sunday after the student was fed up with ragging by his seniors for the past few days. The student has been admitted to a private hospital where his treatment is underway."

"Appeal to student, say NO to Ragging," Sarma wrote.

It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & followup action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care.

Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 27, 2022

As per reports, following the incident the Dibrugarh police have registered a case on the complaint of the student's family and arrested one former and four current students. Meanwhile, the student is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

While condemning the incident Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu asked the Dibrugarh University authority and police to take strong action against the culprits.



