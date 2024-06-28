Assam CM announces waiver of fines for minor traffic offences 

Guwahati, June 28: In a significant move to ease the financial burden on the common people, the Assam government has decided to waive fines for minor offences committed by drivers of two- and three-wheelers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this decision following a cabinet meeting on Thursday, highlighting the state’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against law violations while also showing leniency towards inadvertent minor offences.



"While we follow a zero-tolerance policy against violations of the law, we understand that there are some offences that might be inadvertent, at times. In keeping with this, and posing our faith in citizens, we have decided to forego fines for minor offences by drivers of two- and three-wheelers," said CM Sarma on X. He highlighted that this initiative is part of the government's efforts to enhance the ease of living for its citizens.



The CM stressed that the initiative would significantly benefit the common people. “Complaints are made in our various media outlets that our transport and traffic cops harass small auto-rickshaw drivers for fines, thus making poor people suffer," he noted.



The cabinet has resolved that fines will not be imposed on bike riders for minor offences except for not wearing helmets. "If riding without a helmet, a fine will be imposed. However, if they do not have papers, no fine will be imposed from now on. Instead, they will be given notice to fix the paperwork," stated Sarma. He also mentioned that the Transport Department would release a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within the next fifteen days to formalise these new guidelines.



For autorickshaws, rickshaws, and other three-wheelers, fines will only be imposed after the driver has committed an offence four times. "An autorickshaw or an e-rickshaw driver will be fined only on the fifth offense. They will receive warnings for the first four offences," explained the Chief Minister.



The government has calculated that fines collected over the past three years amount to only six to seven crore rupees. "If they are doing wrong, we can take other kinds of action instead of taking money. We can take legal action so that people do not have the impression that the government is collecting funds from the poor people," he added.

The CM further urged all citizens to follow traffic rules and embrace safe driving practices.

pic.twitter.com/XPhNe5LCvM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 28, 2024




