Assam CM announces toll charges for new Brahmaputra River bridges

Guwahati, Sept 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on September 28 that toll taxes will be imposed for the use of upcoming bridges over the Brahmaputra River.

In a bid to generate revenue for the state, people will be required to pay toll fees for accessing the new bridges set to span the Brahmaputra, linking Sadiya and Dhubri.

The announcement was made when the chief minister was attending an event organized by the transport department on Thursday.

CM Sarma emphasized the necessity of contributing to government coffers through toll payments in order to access these newly constructed Brahmaputra River bridges. Alternatively, commuters will need to resort to using boats for crossing.

The decision by the state government to implement toll charges for bridge usage has sparked considerable concern among the public.