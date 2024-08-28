Assam CM announces release of white paper on demographic changes by April 2025

Guwahati, Aug 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that a comprehensive white paper on recent demographic changes in the state will be published by April next year.

The forthcoming document, he said, will reveal a significant “shifts in Assam’s demographics”.

Sarma highlighted that the white paper will offer a detailed analysis of demographic shifts at both the circle and polling booth levels and will cover 23,000 of Assam’s 28,000 polling booths.

He underscored the importance of this report in raising public awareness about the evolving demographic landscape and its associated challenges.

“The aim is to provide a clear understanding of these changes to the public and engage them in meaningful discussions,” Sarma said in his statement on a micro-blogging platform.

Despite the rising Muslim population in predominantly Hindu areas, Sarma highlighted that communal harmony remains intact.

“In areas where the Muslim population is increasing within Hindu-majority polling booths, there is no resistance from the Hindu community, and peaceful coexistence is maintained,” Sarma noted.

However, he acknowledged that the opposite scenario is occurring in other regions.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is committed to preserving current demographic balances and preventing migration between villages to uphold communal harmony.

“Our approach is focused on fostering peace and maintaining harmony in Assam,” Sarma affirmed.

The white paper will also highlight noteworthy facts, including the situation in Dhing, where the village of Kachari Gaon, once populated by Kacharis, now has no Kacharis residing there, he said.