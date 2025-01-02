Assam to own two hydroelectric projects, reduce power tariff by 50 paise to Rs 1.5 this year

Guwahati, Jan 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday in formed that the power tariff would be lowered within this year as the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has made profit in the last year.

"We will give the profit back to the power consumers. The reduction in tariff would be between 50 paise and Rs 1.5," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the State is on the verge of owning two hydroelectric projects one each in Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh, which would help in further reduction of power tariff.

Justice Sharma panel: The Assam government will implement most of the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Com- mission on Clause 6 of Assam Accord by April.

Stating this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the State government will implement those recommendations of the panel that come under its purview.

"There are some debatable issues, including those related to cadastral survey in char areas which we would try to resolve after consultation with the All Assam Stu- dents' Union and other stakeholders," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the government is maintaining a day-to-day relationship with the tribal groups in this matter.