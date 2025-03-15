Assam CM announces phased development plans for historical sites linked to Srimanta Sankardev

Guwahati,Mar 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government has devised a phased plan for the systematic development of all historical sites associated with Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardev.

During his visit to Barpeta, the chief minister inaugurated an infrastructural development project worth Rs 11.14 crore at Sankardev Than, Patbaushi Satra, and Dev Damodar Dev Guru's Adi Dham to preserve Assam’s Vaishnav heritage.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 7.32 crore infrastructural development initiative at Chinpara Bhithi Than, a historically significant site where Srimanta Sankardev spent a year.

According to the chief minister, Srimanta Sankardev spent a considerable part of his life in Patbaushi, where he composed several invaluable literary works.

He added that after assuming office as Chief Minister, he visited Barpeta and Patbaushi and announced a project to preserve the region's cultural and historical heritage.

"In fulfillment of that commitment, the foundation stone for this initiative has now been laid," Sarma stated.

Notably, a Rs 50 crore development project is also planned for Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, where Srimanta Sankardev passed away.

The chief minister also visited the historic Barpeta Satra, which is currently hosting the four-day ‘Doul Utsav’ celebrations, and participated in the traditional Holi geet performance by artists. Additionally, he inaugurated the Srimanta Sankardev Museum at Patbaushi Satra.

Sarma later visited Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev in Nagaon district, where he offered prayers for the well-being of the people.

The state government is working on transforming Batadrava Than into a major religious and cultural tourism destination, with the project expected to be completed by October this year.

Sarma stressed that the initiative aims to establish a spiritual, cultural, tourism, and research center that embodies the values of Assam’s Vaishnav tradition as propagated by Srimanta Sankardev.

With inputs from agency
















