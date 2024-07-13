Assam CM announces Matri Pitri Vandana Special Leave for state govt employees

Guwahati, Jul 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, during a Facebook Live, announced that the employees of the Assam State Government will be provided with their yearly 'Matri Pitri Vandana' special casual leave on November 7 and 8.

Sarma during the live discussed about the annual leave and stated that it will give the employees more time off to spend with their parents.



Furthermore, he also urged private sector employers to grant similar leave to their employees as well.







