Assam CM to launch helplines & tougher vigilance to combat cheating in ADRE exams

Guwahati, Sept 8: In a bid to address cheating and unfair practices during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced several measure, including the introduction of helpline numbers for invigilators.

This initiative aims to streamline the process of reporting and addressing misconduct during the examination.

“If invigilators detect any instances of cheating, they can immediately report it to us through the designated helpline number,” Sarma said on Saturday.

Additionally, Sarma informed that stringent actions will be taken against those who violate exam regulations.

The Chief Minister informed that the government is mulling a new legal provision in this regard, whereby individuals found breaking exam rules “may face arrest and the confiscation of their properties”.

“We have been mulling the introduction of a new law in this regard in the Assembly,” he said.

Without delving much into the confiscation part, the Chief Minister said that details of this clause will be made public in the next few days.

The Chief Minister also revealed that district commissioners have been summoned for a meeting today to discuss preparations for the ADRE, which is set to commence on September 15.

Sarma highlighted that 11 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exams this year, a significant increase from the previous year's turnout, which had led to fewer exam centres.

“This year, both the number of candidates and exam centres has increased. We are gearing up to ensure a smooth and orderly examination process,” Sarma added, during a live social media update.







