Assam CM announces 35,000 vacancies across various departments

Guwahati, July 9: The Assam government has announced major recruitment drive, aiming to fill approximately 35,000 vacancies across various departments by April 2025.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the significant developments in the state’s recruitment and examination schedules.

The CM announced that the Assam Police is set to fill over 6,400 vacancies, starting with physical tests on October 3rd. The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and Grade IV positions will feature a three-stage process: preliminary exams, mains, and viva voce. Preliminary exams for Grade III, offering 7,500 posts, are scheduled for September 15th, 22nd, and 29th. Grade IV exams, covering 4,500 positions, will follow on October 20th and 27th. Additionally, plans to recruit 13,000 teachers for elementary and secondary schools are underway, with details forthcoming from the government.

We are all set to fill 35,000 Govt vacancies by April' 25 in a transparent manner



✅️ADRE Grade III & Grade IV exam will be conducted in three stages- Prelims, Mains & Viva-Voce starting Sept

✅️Police recruitment to start in Oct

✅️Teacher Recruitment to be notified shortly pic.twitter.com/e98IpFlOoj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 9, 2024



