Assam CM accuses Congress and AIUDF of misleading Dhubri voters

Dhubri, May 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a rally held in Dhubri on Thursday, made strong allegations against the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), accusing them of deceiving the electorate with lies.

CM Sarma criticised the opposition parties for spreading fear among the Muslim community, claiming that they had previously warned that mosques would be shut down and religious practices like Namaz and Ramadan would be banned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Contrary to these claims, Sarma highlighted that the Modi administration has now completed a decade in power without any such prohibitions and noted a cessation of communal clashes during this period.

Reflecting on the past, Sarma described the Congress era as one marked by violence and disruption, characterised by "Guns, Bullets, Bomb Blasts, picketing, and Assam Bandhs." He asserted that his government has eradicated these societal ills.

Addressing the issue of unemployment, the Chief Minister announced that his administration has provided jobs to one lakh youths in government sectors without any corruption or intermediaries. He promised that an additional 50,000 jobs would be offered within the next six months.

He further added that he is going to implement a rule wherein the job candidates who have no govt. job in their family, will be preferred with additional 10 Points.

CM Sarma also took the opportunity to speak about various schemes introduced by the BJP-led central and state governments, aimed at improving the welfare of the citizens.

In a direct attack on his political rivals, Sarma claimed that Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain and AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal were merely putting on a show for the people of Dhubri. He urged the residents not to lag behind in the nation's progress and to actively participate in the development narrative being written by the NDA, which he confidently stated would form the next central government.

The Chief Minister's speech resonated with the themes of development and progress, as he called upon the people of Dhubri to join in the journey towards a better future.