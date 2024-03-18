Assam: CM accelerates election strategy in Barak Valley

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma accelerated the election strategy for the two Lok Sabha seats in Silchar and Karimganj.

On a day-long visit to Barak Valley on Monday, the Chief Minister interacted with the party workers in Karimganj in the presence of the party candidate and sitting MP Kripanath Mallah and in a similar way, he also interacted with the BJP workers of Cachar district alongside Parimal Suklabaidiya, cabinet minister in the state government and the BJP's candidate for the Silchar Loksabha seat, which has been reserved following the delimitation of the constituencies.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that following the delimitation process, the Silchar Lok Sabha seat, which stands as a reserved seat for the SC candidate, is in a very good position politically and claimed that the party will win by at least the margin of 2.5 lakh votes. He was also optimistic about a win in Karimganj by a margin of at least 1.5 lakh votes.



"I have had talks with the party workers and candidates for both the Silchar and Karimganj Lok Sabha seats and we are confident that in both seats we will win by a thumping majority. For the Silchar seat, Parimal Suklabaidiya is a formidable candidate, as he has years of political experience behind him. He has been a leader loved by all with no taints whatsoever and I am happy that he will represent the prestigious Silchar Lok Sabha seat. Also, Kripanath Mallah is a sitting MP and we are all confident that we will win both seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. I will be visiting Barak Valley during the filing of nominations for both candidates," the Chief Minister maintained.

