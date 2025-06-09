Assam clears use of Karbi language in government work across Karbi Anglong

Diphu, June 9: In a notable advancement towards the promotion of indigenous identity, the Government of Assam has sanctioned the inclusion of the Karbi language in official correspondences, in conjunction with the English language, within the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

This directive from the Governor’s order No. PLB.560215/110 dated April 19, was disseminated by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Secretariat on May 19.

According to the order, the Karbi language is to be utilized alongside English for all official purposes within the designated districts. This initiative constitutes a significant milestone in fostering linguistic inclusion and recognizing regional languages in administrative frameworks.

The notification has been formally communicated to all departments and offices under the KAAC for prompt implementation and necessary actions.