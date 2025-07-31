Assam clears 10,000 bighas in Uriamghat, total reclaimed land hits 1.39 L bighas

Guwahati, July 31: As Assam’s largest eviction drive continues for the third straight day in Golaghat district’s Uriamghat, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, said the government has managed to clear 10,000 bighas of land from the clutches of alleged illegal settlers in the area.

Addressing the press after a cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma claimed the Uriamghat operation marks a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing land reclamation campaign.

“With this eviction alone, we’ve cleared 10,000 bighas. This takes the total reclaimed forest and government land across Assam to 1,39,000 bighas,” the Chief Minister said.

The Uriamghat area lies along the sensitive Assam-Nagaland border and falls within the Disputed Area Belt (DAB), where neutral forces oversee security arrangements.

Sarma credited the success of the drive to the cooperation extended by the Nagaland government and its law enforcement agencies.

“I would like to thank Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Nagaland Police for their support in ensuring the drive went smoothly. The CRPF deployed in the DAB also played a neutral and crucial role in maintaining peace,” he added.

On Thursday, the ongoing eviction, focused on the Renga Forest region, has so far targeted five pockets—No. 2 & 3 in Dayalpur, No. 3 Dalanipothar, Kherabari, and Anandapur.

Demolition efforts led by the Golaghat district administration and forest department have reportedly affected around 300 residents and flattened several betelnut plantations believed to be encroaching upon forest land.

On Wednesday, Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta had confirmed that 250 hectares (approx. 1,875 bighas) of forest land had been cleared by the end of the day.

The operation is being carried out under his supervision, alongside senior police officials and personnel from the 142 Battalion of the CRPF.

As of Thursday evening, the drive remained peaceful, with a strong security presence in place to prevent any flare-ups.