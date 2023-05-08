Assam: Class 12 student found dead; suicide suspected

Guwahati, May 8: In a shocking incident, a student of class 12 was found dead at a private school in Guwahati and it is suspected that the victim died by suicide.

The deceased hailed from Arunachal Pradesh and resided inside school hostel. The student was found dead in mysterious condition at fourth floor of the hostel today morning.

Police arrived at the site and sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation has also been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, all classes for the day have been suspended by the school authorities in light of the tragic incident.