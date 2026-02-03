Assam Civil Society files FIR against CM Sarma over alleged hate speech

Guwahati, Feb 3: The Assam Civil Society on Monday filed an FIR at Latasil police station against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he made a series of hate-filled and provocative statements targeting Bengali-origin Assamese Muslims.

The FIR was lodged by Assam Civil Society president Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, working president Prof Abdul Mannan, and executive member Abdur Rahim Sikdar. The officer-in-charge of Latasil police station accepted the complaint and registered it as GDE No. 25 dated February 2, 2026.

According to the complaint, the Chief Minister allegedly made repeated communal and inflammatory remarks between January 24 and January 29, 2026, in front of widely circulated print and electronic media. The complainants alleged that by using the term “Miya” and other remarks, the statements were intended to spread hatred and hostility against a particular community.

The FIR, running into 18 pages, includes clippings from various newspapers, while a pen drive containing video clips of the alleged statements was also submitted to the police. The organization claimed that following these remarks, incidents of intimidation and harassment against members of the community have been reported from different parts of the State and highlighted in the media.

The Assam Civil Society further alleged that the statements disrupted public peace and communal harmony and amounted to punishable offences under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Citing Supreme Court guidelines on hate speech, the complainants urged the police to register a case under the relevant sections and take appropriate legal action in the interest of maintaining law and order.