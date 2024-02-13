Civil Aviation Ministry recommends 'site clearance' for proposed Greenfield Airport in Cachar

Silchar, Feb 13: In a major boost to the much-talked-about international standard Greenfield airport in the Doloo area of Silchar, the Steering Committee of the Civil Aviation Ministry, Government of India, has issued site clearance for the construction of the airport.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the micro-blogging site ‘X’ and shared the news where he mentioned “I am happy to share that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Steering Committee for Green Field Airports has formally recommended “Site Clearance” for the proposed green field airport in Doloo, Cachar District. Under the Greenfield Airport Policy, establishing a new airport is broadly a two stage process - site clearance followed by in principle approval. With this decision of the Steering Committee, we are now one step closer to ushering a remarkable connectivity transformation in Barak Valley.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has retweeted the information of the Assam Chief Minister.



It may be recalled that in November 2022, Chief Minister Sarma distributed cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each as a part of the government's commitment to provide financial assistance to the labourers of Doloo Tea Garden, which was in the thick of action following the government's move to go ahead with the uprooting of tea bushes for the construction of Greenfield Airport.



As many as 1,296 beneficiaries of Doloo Tea Garden were enlisted to receive the cheques.



On the other hand, Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy, reacting to the development, said that this is a protocol clearance, which is a major boost towards the construction of the Greenfield airport.







I am happy to share that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Steering Committee for Green Field Airports has formally recommended “Site Clearance” for the proposed green field airport in Doloo, Cachar District.



Under the Greenfield Airport Policy, establishing a new airport… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 13, 2024



