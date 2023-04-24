Assam: CID summons Srinivas BV for questioning

Guwahati, Apr 24: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Monday summoned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata to its office in Guwahati.

The department earlier initiated an investigation into the harassment charges made by former women president of the Assam Youth Congress, Angita Dutta against Srinivas.

Meanwhile, the CID has directed the politician that if he fails to appear in time, the CID will take legal action.

In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas B V to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.

The notice further directed the Youth Congress national president to refrain from committing any offence in future and not tamper with the evidence in the case.

Besides, the notice said that he will have to render his full cooperation and will not allow the destruction of any evidence relevant for the trial of the case.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41A (3) and (4) of CrPC,” the notice read.