Assam CID summons RaGa, several Congress leaders on Feb 23

Guwahati, Feb 19: After almost a month of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in the state, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam issued summons to several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, directing them to appear on February 23, 2024.

According to the summons notice, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah, Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Ramen Kumar Sharma are directed to appear in the CID office on February 23.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 41A of CrPC, during the investigation of FIR/Case No. 55/2024 dated 23/0102024 U/S 120B/142/147/283/253/332/ 333/188/427 IPC of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. 1984 registered at Police Station Basistha, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances for you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before me at 11:30 AM on 23/02/2024 at CID police Station, Ulubali, Guwahati,” the summon reads.











