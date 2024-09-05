Assam CID probing online investment scams; Centre notified: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 5: The Assam government has transferred the investigation into the online investment and stock trading scams to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this decision in Dibrugarh on Thursday, stating that the CID will not only investigate the perpetrators but also identify investors and work towards recovering lost funds.

“In our country, financial transactions of this nature cannot occur without Reserve Bank's approval. We have informed the Central government about these crimes. Currently, the CID is handling the investigation,” Sarma said during his four-day tour of Upper Assam.

While the Chief Minister did not rule out the possibility of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the rise in fraudulent online investment schemes, he assured that stringent action would be taken against those involved.

“If necessary, we will establish an SIT for a thorough investigation into the scam,” Sarma added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarma revealed that 36 individuals have been arrested in connection with the massive online trading scam and a manhunt is ongoing for the remaining suspects.

Sarma had directed the police to investigate the fraudulent activities after receiving victim reports about the scam. "So far, we have arrested 36 people linked to the scam, and the investigation is continuing to dismantle the entire network," Sarma said.

Among those arrested are Bishal Phukan, Sapnanil Das, Ranjit Kakati, and Hemen Rabha, who have garnered significant attention due to the magnitude of their alleged fraud and their luxurious lifestyles.