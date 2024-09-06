Assam CID official arrested in online trading scam

Sonitpur, Sept 6: A Crime Investigation Department (CID) official was arrested in connection with an online trading scam, police sources said on Friday.

The Chariduar Police in Sonitpur district launched an operation under the supervision of Investigating Officer (IO) Kurban Ali Sheikh and arrested the CID official identified as Suruj Deka, a resident of Baihata Chariali.



Police sources informed that Suruj opened a website called minningtradeexchange.com and laid a web of fraud across the state. He carried out the fraud using a VPN on his mobile.



The reports of the arrest of a CID official have created a sensation in the entire Chariduar area, while local people have expressed satisfaction over the success of the Chardwara police on Friday.



This comes a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that CID is probing the online investment scam in the state.



CM Sarma stated that the CID will not only investigate the perpetrators but also identify investors and work towards recovering lost funds.



“In our country, financial transactions of this nature cannot occur without the Reserve Bank's approval. We have informed the Central government about these crimes. Currently, the CID is handling the investigation,” Sarma said during his four-day tour of Upper Assam.



As of September 5, 36 people were arrested in connection with various online trading scams in Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Sonitpur, and other districts.

