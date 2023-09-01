85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: CID detains seven police officers for interrogation

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: CID detains seven police officers for interrogation
X

Photo: PTI (Representational image)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sept 1: In a shocking incident Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday detained seven police officers for interrogation.

The seven police officers include Bajali's DSP Pushkal Gogoi, Two ASI of Bhawanipur Debjit Giri and Shanshak Das along with OC Anup Patir of Patacharkuchi police station and three others.

It may be mentioned that in the past too Pushkal Gogoi was accused of getting job at the APSC by fraudulent means.

Meanwhile, the reason behind their detention has not been revealed by the CID yet and all the police officers have reportedly been brought to Guwahati for interrogation.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: CID detains seven police officers for interrogation

Guwahati, Sept 1: In a shocking incident Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday detained seven police officers for interrogation.

The seven police officers include Bajali's DSP Pushkal Gogoi, Two ASI of Bhawanipur Debjit Giri and Shanshak Das along with OC Anup Patir of Patacharkuchi police station and three others.

It may be mentioned that in the past too Pushkal Gogoi was accused of getting job at the APSC by fraudulent means.

Meanwhile, the reason behind their detention has not been revealed by the CID yet and all the police officers have reportedly been brought to Guwahati for interrogation.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X