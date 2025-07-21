Assam Christian body denies conversion charge, slams JDSSM's accusation as 'baseless'

Udalguri, July 21: The Assam Tribal Christian Coordination Committee (ATCCC), in a joint press statement issued recently, squarely refuted the allegation regarding a conversion drive that was made by Binod Kumbang, coordinator of the Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Manch (JDSSM).

The press statement, issued by Rev Dr Solomon Rongpi, president of the ATCCC, and Rev Sushil Daimari, its general secretary, along with seven other office-bearers, asserted that the statement of Kumbang is false and baseless. The press statement added that the JDSSM leader made several concocted allegations to tarnish the image of the ATCCC.

It is pertinent to mention that Kumbang, the coordinator of JDSSM, in a press meet held recently at the Gauhati Press Club, had alleged that poor and downtrodden people in Assam are being converted to Christianity with the help of various lies, allurements, fake miracle healings, promise of a direct pass to heaven, etc.

The ATCCC also demanded that Kumbang should publish the list of 20 foreign religious organisations which are allegedly engaged in this ‘unethical’ conversion in an organised manner in the name of service to humanity, healthcare, education, etc.

The ATCCC strongly appealed to Kumbang to refrain from making such unproven statements in the future, which constitutes a crime that is punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the IPC.