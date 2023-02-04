Assam child marriage crackdown: 72 arrested in Cachar

Cachar, Feb 4: In what could be called a sustained crackdown against the practice of child marriage, at least 72 persons have been arrested across different places in Cachar district.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta told media persons on Friday that as many as 51 cases against child marriage were registered across different police stations covering the constituencies of the district based on which police acted upon and apprehended the perpetrators involved in the practice of child marriage.

He further added that the investigation into these cases will continue and police will go hard on the people involved in the practice of child marriage in the coming days. "Chief Minister has taken up the motto to make Assam a crime free state. Also, following the instructions of DGP Assam, we shall continue our vigil to act upon such instances of child marriage so that the crime against girls can be prevented," Mahatta said.