Assam: Child electrocuted to death, mother injured in Barpeta

Barpeta, April 9: A tragic incident shocked Bheraldi village in Barpeta as a child lost his life due to electrocution while his mother is battling for life in a nearby hospital.

The heartbreaking event took place when the child and his mother ventured into a paddy field, where the child accidentally came into contact with an electric wire while playing with a kukri. Despite the mother's attempts to rescue her child, she suffered severe injuries in the process.

Speaking to the media, the deceased's uncle pointed fingers at a local resident, Shahjahan Ali, alleging that he had illegally connected a wire from his home to the paddy field to power a water pumping machine for his crops. The high-voltage electricity proved fatal for the infant, claiming his life instantly and leaving his mother critically injured. She has been rushed to Barpeta Medical College for treatment.

Demanding justice for the tragic loss and condemning the negligence, relatives of the deceased family raised their voices against Shahjahan Ali, holding him accountable for the infant's death and the serious injury inflicted upon the mother.