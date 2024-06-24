Assam: Child Development Project Officer held under graft charges

Guwahati, June 24: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended one Child Development Project Officer under the charges of bribery in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.

According to initial information, the accused government employee, identified as Anupama Gohain, was posted in Makum where she was trapped red handed after she accepted bribe money for release of house rent of Anganwadi centre.

Taking to X, the anti-corruption cell informed, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Anupama Gohain, Child Development Project Officer, after she accepted bribe from the complainant in her office at Makum, Tinsukia, for release of house rent of Anganwadi centre."

— Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) June 24, 2024




