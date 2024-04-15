Assam: Charred body of man found in Tinsukia tea garden

Guwahati, April 15: Amidst the Rongali Bihu celebrations, a shocking incident unfolded in Assam’s Tinsukia district after the burned remains of a male individual were discovered at a tea garden on Monday.

According to reports, the corpse was found within the premises of the Kachujan tea garden in Tinsukia.

Following the discovery of the corpse, the police launched an investigation to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the police informed that they received information about the burned body in the early hours and immediately rushed to the spot. Following the discovery of the body, it was sent for a post-mortem examination.