Assam: Charaidew-ll River Cruise reaches Dhubri from Dhaka

Dhubri, Oct 16: Unfurling the potential of riverine routes and enhancing cross-border tourism, the Charaidew-ll luxury river cruise sailed into Dhubri Port from Dhaka on Monday morning.

This opulent vessel embarked on its journey from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and gently docked in Dhubri, bearing a total of 11 passengers. Among them, five were distinguished British citizens, while the remaining six hail from various states across India.

The immigration formalities for all 11 tourists were efficiently conducted at the Land Custom Station Steamer Port in Dhubri. Subsequently, the group embarked on a voyage through the town, exploring the serene Rani Victoria Park, paying their respects at the Gurudwara, and experiencing the local charm from the comfort of e-rickshaws.

This isn't the first time the Brahmaputra River has played host to such a grand maritime venture. In February 2023, the MV Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise, commenced its expedition from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, ultimately gracing Dhubri's shores, accompanied by 28 international tourists.

Enthusiastic about this burgeoning facet of river tourism, one of the visitors expressed, "This kind of cruise service will boost not only river tourism but will also encourage the tourism sector in Dhubri as a whole."

The residents of Dhubri are equally optimistic about the positive impact of such visits. They believe that the arrival of such cruises will significantly bolster tourism in the district, a region steeped in rich history and religious significance.

The Charaidew-ll river cruise will sail to Goalpara on Tuesday, from there, it will sail to Pandu Port, Guwahati.