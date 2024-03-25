Assam: Chapar Police apprehend youth with firearm and ammunition

Dhubri, Mar 25: In a significant crackdown on illegal arms, the Chapar police arrested a youth during a targeted operation at Dhirghat on Sunday night, along with a loaded pistol and ammunition.

In a swift action that underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the proliferation of illegal weapons, the Chapar police have detained a youth found in possession of a firearm and live cartridges. The operation, which took place at Dhirghat, led to the recovery of a 7.6 mm pistol along with four live cartridges.

The suspect, identified as Mizanur Rahman, hails from Alurbhui Barghola Village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Chapar Police Station in Dhubri District. The arrest was made by a police team headed by Deepjyoti Ingti, the officer-in-charge of Chapar police station.

While details of the operation are still emerging, it is understood that the police acted on credible intelligence, conducting a raid that culminated in the successful apprehension of Rahman. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the origins of the weapon and the intended use of the ammunition.