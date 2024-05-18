Assam: Chaos erupts between protestors and police in Biswanath

Biswanath, May 18: Chaos erupted in Assam’s Biswanath after an altercation took place between police and protesters on Saturday.

As per sources, Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad staged a protest against the price rise near Clock Tower in Biswanath Nagar.



But things escalated after the team of police stopped the protesters from burning down an effigy of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass during the protest.

In order to stop the protestors from burning down the effigy, an altercation took place, but somehow the police team managed to snatch away the effigy from the protestors.