Assam: Chaos erupts after infant dies at JMCH, parents allege wrong treatment

Jorhat, Jul 10: The death of an infant at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) created a tragic and distressing atmosphere.

The little girl, who was due to turn a year old tomorrow, was scheduled to be released from the hospital on Wednesday, and after her discharge, the parents decided to celebrate her birthday.



But unfortunately, the parents received the dead body of their daughter.



According to information received, the little girl was admitted and was undergoing treatment after she was suffering from fever.



The parents claimed that till morning the baby was in a normal condition and she was playing with her grandfather.



The parents alleged that a nurse from the hospital administered an injection, after which the baby fainted and lost her life.The whole incident sent a shockwave across the area.

Furthermore, The principal of JMCH, Dr. Manav Jyoti Gohain, has announced a probe into the incident.



Moreover, a preliminary inquiry has also been initiated by the district administration and the police.



Meanwhile, following the death of the little girl, a group of people broke the window glasses of the children's ward and caused extensive damage.

