Assam celebrates 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour & development focus

Guwahati, Jan 26: Assam joined the nation on Monday in celebrating the 77th Republic Day with solemn ceremonies, parades, and reaffirmations of constitutional values, unity, and development.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unfurled the Tricolour at Khanikar Playground, Dibrugarh, after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Thana Chariali and honouring martyrs.

In his address, he recalled the Constituent Assembly’s work, noting Assam’s pivotal role through Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, who chaired the North-East Frontier (Assam) Tribal and Excluded Areas Sub-Committee, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, head of the Drafting Committee.

Sarma highlighted Assam’s transformation from a state once affected by insurgency to one of India’s fastest-growing states. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting Assam’s “maati, bheti, sanskriti and parichay” and announced firm action against illegal encroachment.

The Chief Minister invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moran on December 14, 2025, to inaugurate an emergency landing airstrip on NH-127, symbolising Assam’s infrastructure growth.

Meanwhile, Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya unfurled the National Flag at Khanapara, Guwahati, emphasising progress in economic growth, healthcare, education, infrastructure, social welfare, and governance reforms.





Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya extending Republic Day wishes (Photo: @Laxmanacharya54/X)

He called for unity, quoting the Rigveda: “walk together, speak together and let minds be united.”

At Jorhat Sports Association Ground, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora hoisted the Tricolour, noting declining crime rates, strengthened border vigilance, and development achievements, including the rise in medical colleges from seven to fourteen and the Orunodoi scheme reaching 38 lakh beneficiaries.





Agriculture Minister Atul Bora at Jorhat Sports Association Ground (Photo: AT)

In Chirang’s Kajalgaon, Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma called for communal unity while highlighting Centre and state development schemes. Fifteen contingents, including police, SSB, Home Guards, women police, and students, participated in the march-past.

At Tarun Ram Phukan Playground in Morigaon, District Commissioner Anamika Tewary led the central celebrations with police and NCC contingents, departmental tableaux, and cultural performances showcasing Assam’s diverse ethnic traditions.





Tableaux At Tarun Ram Phukan Playground in Morigaonn (Photo: AT)

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary hoisted the flag in Kokrajhar, extending Republic Day greetings to the people of Bodoland and Assam, stressing equality for all communities and tribes.





BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary hoisting the national flag in Kokrajhar (Photo: AT)

Across the state, the 77th Republic Day was marked by disciplined parades, cultural vibrancy, and a shared pledge to uphold democratic values and advance inclusive development.