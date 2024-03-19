Assam: CDPO arrested for demanding bribe in Bijni

Bijni, Mar 19: Continuing their drive against corrupt officials, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under bribery charges in Assam’s Chirang district on Monday.

According to sources, the accused CDPO, identified as Brajendra Nath Das, was trapped red-handed by the vigilance cell after he accepted Rs. 10,000 from the complainant.

The accused CPDO was posted at Boro Bazar ICDS Project in Bijni.

It is learned that Das demanded Rs. 30,000 from a contractor for releasing funds for the construction of a house at an Anganwadi Centre. He was trapped when he accepted Rs. 10,000 of the total amount demanded.

2nd trap of the day!

@DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Brajendra Nath Das, Child Development Project Officer, Boro Bazar ICDS Project, Bijni, Dist-Chirang, after he accepted bribe near O/O SDO (Civil), Bijni for payment of bills. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) March 18, 2024

Later in the day, an Assam Finance Service (AFS) officer was caught while accepting a bribe. The sleuths of the anti corruption cell trapped the AFS officer, identified as Harendra Nath Baishya Bania, posted as Treasury Officer in Kamrup (Metro) after her accepted bribe from the complainant in chamber at Kamrup (M) DC office in Guwahati.

He demanded the money for approving challan for purchase of stamps.

3rd trap of the day!

@DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Harendra Nath Baishya Bania,AFS, Treasury Officer,Kamrup(M), after he accepted bribe in his chamber in the O/O DC,Kamrup(M),Guwahati, for approving challan for purchase of stamps. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) March 18, 2024



