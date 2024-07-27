Assam: CBI raids CSIR-NEIST over alleged financial scam

Jorhat, July 27: A sensational incident unfolded at one of the leading research institutes of India located in Jorhat after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the premises of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) over financial scam on Friday afternoon.

According to initial information, the probe agency raided the premises of the research institute over an alleged financial scam worth crores of rupees in the name of purchasing research materials.

A 20-member CBI team conducted a search operation in the institute and grilled seven individuals including scientists, purchase committee officials and accountants in connection with the scam.

Furthermore, an inside source informed that a search was conducted at the residence of a purchase officer on the NEIST premises and recovered Rs. 7 lakh in cash and several crucial documents.

It is learned that during the tenure of the then Director Dr. Narahari Sastry, a huge financial scam worth around Rs. 7 crores took place in NEIST. According to sources, the scam took place in the name of purchasing a state-of-the-art machine for use in significant research.

It may be mentioned that the NEIST had many serious allegations against the former director in the past as well. During his tenure, several precious and expensive trees on the premises of the research institute were cut down, prompting protests over the issue. Later, the forest department imposed a fine on the NEIST authorities.

The people of Jorhat had also lodged a complaint with the higher authorities and the Assam Government against the former director.

Sastry took voluntary retirement and left the institute eight months before the higher authorities took action against the former director.