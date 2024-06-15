Assam: Cattle escapes before Eid-ul-Adha celebrations; owner announces cash reward

Bajali, June 15: Ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, cattle bought by a Muslim family for Qurbani (religious sacrifice) escaped from the vehicle in Assam’s Baksa district.

As per reports, Anwara Hussain, a resident of Dhupguri in Baksa district, bought cattle for Qurbani on the occasion of Eid Qurbani, which refers to the sacrifice of animals made by non-pilgrims during the days of Eid ul-Adha. However, the cattle managed to escape from their clutches before arriving at home.

Following this, Anwara Hussain announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for searching the cow.

It may be mentioned that in 2022, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the Muslim community to desist from sacrificing cattle or consuming beef in areas inhabited by non-Muslims.



The Assam government has asked the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to ensure compliance with the Animal Welfare Board of India’s SOP regarding stopping the illegal killing or sacrifice of cows, calves, camels, and other animals and taking action against the offenders for violations of transport of animals rules on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.