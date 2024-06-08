Assam: Cash worth over Rs 39 lakh seized in Barpeta; three held

Barpeta, Jun 8: In a significant breakthrough, the Railway Police Force (RPF), during a routine check-up at Barpeta Railway station, recovered a significant amount of cash worth Rs. 39,75,000 from three individuals who were about to board the Kanchanjunga Express to Tripura.

As per sources, the trio was on their way to Tripura when the RPF team conducted a surprise raid, following which they were able to seize the huge amount of cash.



The trio has been identified as Aktar Hussain, Nazrul Islam and Rinku Miya.



Following the recovery, the three accused were immediately detained by the Barpeta Road Railway police.

An investigation is currently underway to unravel the source of the cash and any potential involvement in unlawful activities.