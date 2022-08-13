Assam cartoonist's work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Guwahati, Aug 13: The recent Netflix film, "Darlings," starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah, has been grabbing the eyeballs of the audience and is also receiving huge appreciation and accolades due to the unique story line of the dark comedy and stellar performances by the actors. However, not many know about the contribution of the Guwahati-based artist, Dapoon Rai Dewan, whose animation is featured in the opening credits of the film. Dapoon's creative work has appeared as the animated intro of Eternal Sunshine Productions, the production house owned by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt at the beginning of the film.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the artist said, "The feeling is wonderful when you see your work getting featured on such a big platform, and it has been extremely satisfactory for me because my hard work did find a conclusion."

Dapoon is a resident of Guwahati and has been working as an animation director at Mumbai's Vaibhav Studios, where he bagged the opportunity to design the animated intro for the production house. On being asked about his inspiration, he further added, "I am hugely inspired by my father and have loved drawing cartoons since childhood."

"From a very young age, I was drawn towards the animation of Disney and also followed Sanjiv Waeerkar, whose illustrations were featured in Tinkle magazine," the artist said.

The artist believes that the scenario in the field of animation has been changing in Assam with the rapid growth of exposure and opportunities. Besides, Rai is equally glad that, despite having an apprehension about its prospect, aspirants are taking up animation as a career opportunity, and he encourages the budding animators to do the same.