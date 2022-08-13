84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam cartoonist's work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

By The Assam Tribune
Assam cartoonists work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings
X

Guwahati, Aug 13: The recent Netflix film, "Darlings," starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah, has been grabbing the eyeballs of the audience and is also receiving huge appreciation and accolades due to the unique story line of the dark comedy and stellar performances by the actors. However, not many know about the contribution of the Guwahati-based artist, Dapoon Rai Dewan, whose animation is featured in the opening credits of the film. Dapoon's creative work has appeared as the animated intro of Eternal Sunshine Productions, the production house owned by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt at the beginning of the film.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the artist said, "The feeling is wonderful when you see your work getting featured on such a big platform, and it has been extremely satisfactory for me because my hard work did find a conclusion."

Dapoon is a resident of Guwahati and has been working as an animation director at Mumbai's Vaibhav Studios, where he bagged the opportunity to design the animated intro for the production house. On being asked about his inspiration, he further added, "I am hugely inspired by my father and have loved drawing cartoons since childhood."

"From a very young age, I was drawn towards the animation of Disney and also followed Sanjiv Waeerkar, whose illustrations were featured in Tinkle magazine," the artist said.

The artist believes that the scenario in the field of animation has been changing in Assam with the rapid growth of exposure and opportunities. Besides, Rai is equally glad that, despite having an apprehension about its prospect, aspirants are taking up animation as a career opportunity, and he encourages the budding animators to do the same.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj

Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in...

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate...

Assam cartoonists work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Assam cartoonist's work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Next Story
Similar Posts
Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj
13 Aug 2022 10:35 AM GMT

NILAMBAZAR, August 13: The Karimganj district administration has started an operation against fake...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
13 Aug 2022 9:50 AM GMT

Dhubri, Aug 13: Taking the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations a step ahead and giving a boost to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University
12 Aug 2022 12:08 PM GMT

Kokrajhar, Aug 12: As part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, pledge against drug abuse was administered...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation'
12 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 12: As many as 151 police personnel, including 28 women officers, from across the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case
2022-08-12T15:47:54+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Amrit Mala Run' in Karimganj, Hailakandi districts to commemorate 75 years of independence
11 Aug 2022 10:51 AM GMT

Nilambazar, Aug 11: To commemorate the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of 75...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror groups
11 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 11: The Assam Police has found access to vital information about the Bangladesh...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kokrajhar: Training on Tiranga making held at schools and AWCs
2022-08-10T15:47:12+05:30

Kokrajhar, Aug 10: As part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, District administration Kokrajhar has been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Miscreants attack cows in dairy farm near inter-state boundary in Lakhimpur
10 Aug 2022 10:06 AM GMT

North Lakhimpur, Aug 10: Six hybrid cows were brutally stabbed with sharp weapons in a dairy farm...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

One murdered for Rs 2k in North Lakhimpur
10 Aug 2022 9:57 AM GMT

North Lakhimpur, Aug 10: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly hacked to death in North...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bangladeshi national held at Karimganj
10 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT

Nilambazar, Aug 10: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from Laxmibazar area of Karimganj on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Cachar Police arrest three NNC Cadres ahead of Independence Day
10 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Silchar, Aug 10: The Cachar Police, along with Assam Rifles, led an operation and apprehended three...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam govt launches first drone school of northeast
2022-08-10T14:12:41+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 10: The northeast has got its first remote pilot training school in Guwahati, as part...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam cartoonists work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Guwahati, Aug 13: The recent Netflix film, "Darlings," starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah, has been grabbing the eyeballs of the audience and is also receiving huge appreciation and accolades due to the unique story line of the dark comedy and stellar performances by the actors. However, not many know about the contribution of the Guwahati-based artist, Dapoon Rai Dewan, whose animation is featured in the opening credits of the film. Dapoon's creative work has appeared as the animated intro of Eternal Sunshine Productions, the production house owned by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt at the beginning of the film.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the artist said, "The feeling is wonderful when you see your work getting featured on such a big platform, and it has been extremely satisfactory for me because my hard work did find a conclusion."

Dapoon is a resident of Guwahati and has been working as an animation director at Mumbai's Vaibhav Studios, where he bagged the opportunity to design the animated intro for the production house. On being asked about his inspiration, he further added, "I am hugely inspired by my father and have loved drawing cartoons since childhood."

"From a very young age, I was drawn towards the animation of Disney and also followed Sanjiv Waeerkar, whose illustrations were featured in Tinkle magazine," the artist said.

The artist believes that the scenario in the field of animation has been changing in Assam with the rapid growth of exposure and opportunities. Besides, Rai is equally glad that, despite having an apprehension about its prospect, aspirants are taking up animation as a career opportunity, and he encourages the budding animators to do the same.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj

Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in...

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate...

Assam cartoonists work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Assam cartoonist's work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Similar Posts
Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj
13 Aug 2022 10:35 AM GMT

NILAMBAZAR, August 13: The Karimganj district administration has started an operation against fake...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
13 Aug 2022 9:50 AM GMT

Dhubri, Aug 13: Taking the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations a step ahead and giving a boost to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University
12 Aug 2022 12:08 PM GMT

Kokrajhar, Aug 12: As part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, pledge against drug abuse was administered...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation'
12 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 12: As many as 151 police personnel, including 28 women officers, from across the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case
2022-08-12T15:47:54+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Amrit Mala Run' in Karimganj, Hailakandi districts to commemorate 75 years of independence
11 Aug 2022 10:51 AM GMT

Nilambazar, Aug 11: To commemorate the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of 75...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror groups
11 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 11: The Assam Police has found access to vital information about the Bangladesh...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kokrajhar: Training on Tiranga making held at schools and AWCs
2022-08-10T15:47:12+05:30

Kokrajhar, Aug 10: As part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, District administration Kokrajhar has been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Miscreants attack cows in dairy farm near inter-state boundary in Lakhimpur
10 Aug 2022 10:06 AM GMT

North Lakhimpur, Aug 10: Six hybrid cows were brutally stabbed with sharp weapons in a dairy farm...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

One murdered for Rs 2k in North Lakhimpur
10 Aug 2022 9:57 AM GMT

North Lakhimpur, Aug 10: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly hacked to death in North...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bangladeshi national held at Karimganj
10 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT

Nilambazar, Aug 10: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from Laxmibazar area of Karimganj on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Cachar Police arrest three NNC Cadres ahead of Independence Day
10 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Silchar, Aug 10: The Cachar Police, along with Assam Rifles, led an operation and apprehended three...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam govt launches first drone school of northeast
2022-08-10T14:12:41+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 10: The northeast has got its first remote pilot training school in Guwahati, as part...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X