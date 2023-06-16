Assam: Carcass of elephant found in Numaligarh

Golaghat, June 16: A carcass of a wild elephant was found at Madhavpur in Numaligarh, Assam on Friday. The wild elephant was found in the middle of the tea garden area.



The villagers recovered the carcass of an elephant and informed the forest officials. However, it is not known what caused the death of the elephant. It is to be noted that a large herd of wild elephants roam around the entire area in search of food.

Local people were seen paying their tribute to the jumbo.