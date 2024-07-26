Assam: Carcass of black panther found in Manas National Park

Bajali, Jul 26: A carcass of a black panther was found in Assam's UNESCO World Heritage Site Manas National Park on Thursday.

According to information, the carcass of the black panther was discovered near the main entrance of the Banhbari range in the Central Zone of the park.



Upon receiving information, the forest department officials reached the spot, took stock of the situation, and initiated an investigation.



However, the reason behind the animal's death is not known yet.

