Assam: Candidates from major political parties to file nomination papers for LS Polls

Guwahati, March 26: In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, several candidates from major political parties will be filing their nominations today.

Among the notable contenders are Sarbananda Sonowal from the BJP, Lurinjyoti Gogoi from the AJP, and Gaurav Gogoi representing the Congress party.

Sources indicate that Sonowal will be submitting his nomination papers at the office of the Dibrugarh district commissioner. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and top leadership from allied parties are expected to grace the occasion. BJP's Pradan Baruah is also filing his nomination for the Lakhimpur seat.

Similarly, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, will be submitting his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. Lurinjyoti will be supported by alliance parties as he formalises his bid for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi is set to file his nomination papers for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join Gogoi during the submission of papers.

Further augmenting the momentum, Rosalina Tirkey, Congress' candidate for the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, will be joined by party president Bhupen Bora during the filing of nomination papers.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The results will be declared on June 4.

Assam is all set to witness a high-voltage battle between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and other regional parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On the first phase (April 19) Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat constituencies will be going to the polls.