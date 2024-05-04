Assam: Cachar Police rescues three minor missing boys

Silchar, May 4: Cachar Police succeeded in finding three minor boys, aged around 11–14, who have been missing from the Kanakpur area in Cachar district since Wednesday.

Additional SP (Headquarter) Subrata Sen informed the media on Friday that on Thursday evening, the matter was reported and soon after, a thorough search was conducted to trace the kids.



Eventually, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta found the boys in an auto inside the railway station campus at around 2 a.m.



“The minor boys were found seated in an auto inside the railway station campus by SP Mahatta. We are investigating all possible angles and if there are people found to be involved in this case, they will be prosecuted,” the Additional SP said.

