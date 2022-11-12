Assam: Cachar Police arrests six suspected dacoits

Silchar, Nov 12: Cachar Police apprehended six suspected dacoits on Saturday from Pallorband Tea Estate under Lakhipur constituency

According to police, several sharp weapons and one handmade gun, and two mobile phone sets were recovered from their possession.

Lakhipur SDPO Dinesh Kumar informed The Assam Tribune on Saturday that two of the suspected dacoits have been found accused of murder as well.

As per reports, the police nabbed these six persons while they were allegedly preparing to commit a burglary at Pallorband area.

According to the SDPO, a case has been registered under Section 25(1-B)(a) of the Arms Act against the six suspected persons involved in the burglary.

The arrested persons were forwarded to the SDJ(M) Lakhipur where they have been kept in police custody for three days for further investigation, the SDPO further informed.

