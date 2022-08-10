Assam: Cachar Police arrest three NNC Cadres ahead of Independence Day

Silchar, Aug 10: The Cachar Police, along with Assam Rifles, led an operation and apprehended three cadres who have links with the Naga National Council (NNC). The investigation was conducted ahead of the Independence Day celebration in Silchar on Monday evening.

According to Ramandeep Kaur, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cachar, "The three persons have been identified as Dinpatrei Riamei, a leader of the NNC who hails basically from Imphal and was residing in Silchar for few days; Chamdankhuan, aged 37 years, of Namdailong; and Namjaorei Rongmao of Jirighat in Cachar district.

The SP further added, "Two cadres were caught from the Rangirkhari area, and the operation was closed down at Jirighat with the arrest of the other accomplice."

The operation led to the recovery of a 9mm pistol. According to sources, one of the cadres was shot at by one of these three during the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on January. However, further investigation into the case is in progress and the police are keeping close surveillance on the movements.



