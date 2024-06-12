Assam: Cachar DC official caught under bribery charges

Silchar, Jun 12: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested an official of the Cachar District Commissioner's office after the accused official was caught red-handed for accepting a bribe on Wednesday.

The accused official, identified as Saumyabrata Bhattacharjee, Senior Administrative Assistant at the Cachar DC office, was caught red-handed by the team of the Directorate of VAC Assam after he was found accepting a bribe from the complainant for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a land-related matter.



Meanwhile, on June 6, 2024, the anti-corruption team apprehended a Lot Mandal in Guwahati for demanding a bribe and accepting it through the middleman in conspiracy with him.



The apprehended Lot Mandal has been identified as Swapna Medhi, Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle, Kamrup (M).



As per sources, the vigilance and anti-corruption team trapped a middleman red-handed after he accepted a bribe from the complainant in conspiracy with Swapna Medhi for Namjari-related work.



