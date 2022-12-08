Assam cabinet to recruit veterans in top posts for 10,000 positions

Guwahati, Dec 8: In a cabinet meeting held in Guwahati's Gandhi Mandap on Wednesday, the government has passed a decision to recruit for nearly 10,000 government posts

The posts were sanctioned by the Assam cabinet on Wednesday where it has promised to recruit only retired officers of the armed forces in tops positions in the government.

The cabinet has approved reservation of 2 per cent jobs in grade 1 and 2 posts for ex-servicemen as recruiting them will help in improving the work culture in government offices.



Briefing reporters in the meeting held at the Gandhi Mandap, Sarma said the decision on the recruitment was in line with fulfilling the promise of providing one lakh government jobs in the state.

CM Sarma said, "The cabinet has today approved the third Assam Forest Battalion, with an intake of 1,100 personnel and based in Lakhimpur. Another 1,700 vacant posts in the Forest Department will also be filled up."



He has even assured that around 6,000-7,000 appointments in the Education Department, including regular and contractual, have been cleared, and the advertisements for these will be out by December 31.



Besides, The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will also soon advertise for around 700 posts, he added.



"We have already recruited 40,000 people. Another 30,000 are in the process — like some awaiting results. For the remaining 30,000, we want to at least publish the advertisements by January 30. We are committed to keeping our promise of one lakh jobs," the chief minister said.