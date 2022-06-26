Assam Cabinet to launch 'Arohan' for meritorious students

Guwahati, June 26: The Assam Cabinet on Saturday decided to launch a new flagship programme for meritorious students of classes IX to XII from 2022 to 23.

The initiative has been undertaken to provide guidance to talented students in the age group of 13-18 years. A budget of Rs 5.96 crore will be allocated for the flagship programme.

The cabinet proposed to launch the flagship programme on 15 August, 2022 for selected students of class IX from 4,375 Govt/Provincialized schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas and Kastuba Gandhi Ballika Vidlayas.

Some of the key decisions taken by the Cabinet are as follows:

The Assam Cabinet also held discussions on inter-state border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The cabinet pushed to resolve the boundary dispute between both the States and discussed the present status of border issue involving settlement of 123 disputed villages.

The cabinet approved rationalising teacher transfer process in online mode via a transfer portal. It will facilitate intra-district, inter-district, and mutual transfers of Elementary, Secondary, SSA teachers as well as teachers of Govt educational institutions.

The cabinet further approved the decision to add six lakh beneficiaries under Orunodoi scheme, whilst enhancing the monthly benefit by Rs 1,250 per beneficiary from October, 2022.

Amongst others the Cabinet has decided to release relief package of Rs 126.75 crore for ex-employees and ex-workers of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

To boost rail network in Assam a decision was taken for the formation of Assam Rail Infrastructure Development Corportaion Ltd.





At our #WeeklyCabinet, we took some important decisions regarding formation of JV between GoA & Indian Railways to boost rail network in Assam, levying Green Tax on old vehicles, reducing fine for late payment of fitness fee of vehicles, new scheme for meritorious students, etc. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022




