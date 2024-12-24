Assam Cabinet takes action against 682 employees misusing Orunodoi scheme

Dibrugarh, Dec 24: The State Cabinet today decided to initiate departmental proceedings against at least 682 government employees who have been drawing financial assistance under the Orunodoi Scheme.

Addressing media persons after the Cabinet meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that stern action will be taken against the government employees who availed the financial assistance under the Orunodoi Scheme and the amount extracted fraudulently will be recovered from their salaries.

"This scheme is meant for the economically backward section. Government employees cannot avail of this benefit. If there are other government employees who are availing monetary assistance under the scheme and yet to be identified, they are advised to withdraw their names voluntarily so that they do not come under the purview of departmental proceedings," the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet also decided to pay Gaon Pradhans (village heads) of forest villages a monthly remuneration of Rs 9,000 with effect from January 1, 2025, which will be at par with the Gaon Pradhans of revenue villages. The Chief Minister said that the Gaon Pradhans of some 1,450 forest villages were deprived of remuneration. He said that the Gaon Pradhans of revenue villages were appointed by the Revenue department whereas the Gaon Pradhans of forest villages were appointed by the Forest department.

The State Cabinet also approved setting up of an Assam International Skill Centre in a hub-and-spoke model with the central hub in Guwahati. "The Assam International Skill Centre will provide training to individuals who are interested in going for jobs outside the country. An MoU will be signed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard soon," the Chief Minister said.

The other decisions of the State Cabinet included the celebration of 2025 as the 'Year of Books' to enthuse the young generation to read books. The State government will hold a mega book fair at Khanapara in Guwahati for the first time where all ministers will visit the stalls and purchase books. Similarly, as per their respective budget, different government departments will also procure books from the fair. Throughout the year, the government will ensure that students are encouraged to buy and read books, the Chief Minister said.