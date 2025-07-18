Assam Cabinet: Rs 342 cr tea worker grant, Medanta hospital & disability university

Guwahati, July 18: In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Friday, the Assam government rolled out a raft of policy decisions that span healthcare, education, land reforms, social justice, and rural development. The announcements were made at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting.

One of the headline decisions was the Cabinet’s approval for setting up a University for National Disability Studies at Deosar under Bongaon Mouza in the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle of Kamrup district. According to Sarma, the proposed central university will not be exclusively for persons with disabilities, but will host academic and healthcare facilities related to disability research, education, and services. The government has already earmarked the necessary land, making acquisition unnecessary.

In a significant step to recognise the contribution of tea workers, the Cabinet cleared Rs 342 crore under the Eti Koli Duti Paat scheme. Around 7 lakh tea workers and employers across the state will receive Rs 5,000 each as a symbolic gesture to mark 200 years of Assam Tea.

“This is a small token of appreciation for a community that is foundational to Assam’s identity,” said Sarma.

Healthcare infrastructure got a further boost with the Cabinet approving Medanta’s Rs 800 crore investment to set up a 500-bed hospital near Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. The project will also include a 100-bed maternity and childcare wing and a five-star Lemon Tree hotel to promote medical tourism.

“This initiative will generate 2,700 direct jobs and elevate Assam's position on the national healthcare map,” the Chief Minister noted. The government has agreed to allot land for the hospital and hotel complex.

A long-pending land rights issue was partially addressed through the approval of pattas for 4,000 institutions under Mission Basundhara 3. These include government schools, temples, and other institutions, some over 200 years old, that have been functioning without formal land titles.

Sarma revealed that even some circle offices do not have pattas. “We aim to process the remaining 13,000 pending cases by July 31, and hand over the pattas at a special ceremony in August,” he said.

In a rare gesture of reconciliation, the Cabinet also approved land pattas for 11 families evicted in Lakhimpur district. Each family will receive 1 katha 5 lessa of land under the Lakhimpur Revenue Circle. Significantly, no premium will be charged for the land.

A long-awaited infrastructure upgrade was also approved for Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. The Rs 357 crore project will include hostels for male and female students, a nurses’ hostel, community hall, faculty housing, and administrative facilities.

“This proposal has been on the table for two years. Now that it’s approved, the foundation will be laid within 10 to 15 days,” Sarma confirmed.

With western Assam experiencing a 40% rainfall deficit this monsoon, the Cabinet also authorised the Revenue Department to declare a drought-like situation in five districts: Baksa, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar.

Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have also reported significant rainfall shortages, which could jeopardise paddy cultivation in the coming weeks. Relief measures will be rolled out accordingly to support farmers.

In another move aimed at improving social welfare, employees of Assam Power Distribution Company, Assam Electricity Grid Corporation, Assam Power Generation Corporation, and Adarsha Vidyalayas will now be eligible for government medical reimbursement benefits.

“This aligns their healthcare entitlements with those of other state employees,” Sarma said.

Streamlining energy infrastructure development, the Cabinet also decided that oil exploration companies like Oil India Limited, IOC, and Medanta must now negotiate directly with landowners for land acquisition related to drilling operations. The government will only intervene in the event of disputes.

“This will cut red tape and simplify the exploration process,” Sarma explained.

The decisions reflects a broader policy thrust aimed at inclusive development and infrastructure modernisation across Assam.