Assam Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Sarma takes over health dept, Mahanta gets transport and excise

Guwahati, June 18: The Assam government has announced a reshuffle in its cabinet following the elevation of Parimal Suklabaidya to the Lok Sabha.

In the reshuffle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken over the Health and Family Welfare Department from Keshav Mahanta.



Meanwhile, Mahanta, who previously handled the health portfolio, has now been entrusted with additional responsibilities. He will oversee the Transport, Excise and Fisheries departments. These departments were earlier under the purview of Parimal Suklabaidya, who recently assumed his new role as a Member of Parliament.











