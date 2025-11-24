Assam cabinet okays Land Tribunal Bill to fast-track tribal belt encroachment cases

Dispur, Nov 24: The Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025, paving the way for dedicated judicial authority to fast-track disputes related to encroachment in tribal belts and blocks.

The new independent tribunals are expected to end administrative delays and ensure legally binding enforcement on illegal land acquisition complaints.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the press post a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, said persistent concerns over encroachment in tribal areas required an institutional mechanism that would outlast changing governments.

“There has been a long concern over illegal land acquisition in tribal belts and blocks. Although we have been carrying out eviction, it does not mean some other government will continue the same. Therefore, the Justice Biplab Sharma Committee, under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, recommended district land tribunals,” the Chief Minister added.

Under the new system, cases will no longer move through the District Commissioner and Additional DC. Instead, all future complaints will be filed directly before the tribunal, which will be headed by a retired district judge.

“District administration and police officials must comply with the tribunal’s decisions. It will have a status synonymous to judicial courts,” Sarma said, adding that the tribunals will aim to dispose of cases within 90 days, with appeal provisions to the Gauhati High Court.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved introduction of the Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, 2025, fulfilling the 2021 Memorandum of Settlement commitment for Karbi communities living outside the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council region.

The new body will cater to Karbi populations residing in the plains and other parts of the state.

"The bill will be introduced in the Assembly on November 25 by Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Welfare of Plain Tribe and Backward Classes (non-BTC)," said Sarma.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Policy, 2025, aiming to position the state as the Northeast’s primary aviation service hub by 2030.

Sarma noted that while Assam has seven airports, the state has never had an aviation servicing ecosystem.

“Flights were never repaired or serviced in the state. Now, with the MRO policy, we will try to construct seven MROs, which will generate significant employment opportunities for the youth,” he asserted.

The Policy envisions the establishment of at least three world-class MRO facilities catering to both civil and defence aviation sectors, attracting cumulative investments of around Rs. 1,500 crore and generating over 1,000 skilled jobs by 2030, the Chief Minister said.

To accelerate large industrial investments, the government has also approved the formation of a High Powered Investment Committee (HPIC) to be headed by the Chief Minister.

The body will review and fast-track clearances, incentives and approvals for projects valued at Rs 10,000 crore and above, reducing procedural delays and improving investor confidence.